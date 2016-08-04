Drugs, paraphernalia and guns seized during search of Gordon house

Local police, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol seized illegal substances, drug devices and firearms during the search of a Gordon house Tuesday evening.

According to Police Chief Adam J. Wackler, on the evening of Aug. 2, 2016, the Gordon Police Department was assisted by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol in executing a search warrant on a residence at 305 East 3rd St. in Gordon, Neb. Recovered during the search were various amounts of drug paraphernalia, as well as suspected marijuana and peyote, and an unknown substance, which is still undergoing testing for further identification. Also recovered during the search were multiple firearms, which were seized and are being held for further investigation because the household is believed to be the residence of a convicted felon. Charges are pending upon further investigation.