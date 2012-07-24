Gordon Youth Group has positive community impact

By Ang Gilchrist

The Gordon Youth Group was developed by the Chadron Native American Center and works to promote strong cultural principles and healthy well-being for families and the community. According to local organizer, Tanya Running Hawk, there are currently over 30 youth actively involved in the group, along with many parents and other adult mentors. The youth group council includes Chloe Little Moon, President; Peyton Clifford, Vice President; and Jewel American Horse, Secretary.

Parent and volunteer, Leon Little Moon, said that the youth group helps to provide a “positive influence” in the lives of area children. The group goal is to help strengthen families, teach how to voice positive opinions, express positive actions, encourage cultural beliefs and achieve a positive outcome for the community.

The youth group has been involved in community impact projects including helping elderly clean up their yards, cooking and serving a Father’s Day breakfast, hosting group activities such as: kick ball, potlucks, and water fights; and planting a community garden. The city of Gordon donated the lot and water for the garden (located at the corner of 3rd and Ash St.) and the youth group has been responsible for fertilizing, planting, watering, weeding and maintaining the garden. Their garden includes cantaloupe, watermelon, pumpkins, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. The group plans on selling their produce at area farmer’s markets and will also be selling food and refreshments this week during the Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo. They will be using the proceeds to fund a Gordon Youth Group trip to the Central States Fair in August. “This trip exercises the strengthening of families and positive actions for our community working together to raise the money for our children’s family experiences,” said Running Hawk.

In the future, the youth group plans on participating in the upcoming fair parade, doing a community trash collection, food drive, and holding a bingo event for the city of Gordon, among other projects. Anyone interested in joining or assisting the youth group can contact Tanya Running Hawk at (308) 360-0572.