Cancer Benefit being held for Joe Kennedy

Joe Kennedy and his daughter Jordyn at the Cross Country Championships in Kearney, Neb. Joe Kennedy and his daughter Jordyn at the Cross Country Championships in Kearney, Neb.

Joe Kennedy, a Gordon graduate, was recently diagnosed with advanced, stage 4 colon and liver cancer.  Joe, his wife Tracy, and their two children, Cole and Jordyn, live in Bertrand, Neb. On Sunday, January 8 at 11 a.m., the wonderful people of Bertrand will host a dinner and auction for Joe.

For more information or if you would like to donate, you can call or text Mark at 308-991-0909 or Lilly at 308-360-3029.

Joe is the son of Jerry Kennedy and the son-in-law of Lillian and Chris Witt, all of Gordon.

