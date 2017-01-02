Cancer Benefit being held for Joe Kennedy

Joe Kennedy, a Gordon graduate, was recently diagnosed with advanced, stage 4 colon and liver cancer. Joe, his wife Tracy, and their two children, Cole and Jordyn, live in Bertrand, Neb. On Sunday, January 8 at 11 a.m., the wonderful people of Bertrand will host a dinner and auction for Joe.

For more information or if you would like to donate, you can call or text Mark at 308-991-0909 or Lilly at 308-360-3029.

Joe is the son of Jerry Kennedy and the son-in-law of Lillian and Chris Witt, all of Gordon.