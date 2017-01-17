Gordon Theater meets fundraising goal

Gordon Community Theater, Inc. entered the new year still $20,000 shy of meeting their fundraising goal of $208,000. The deficit didn’t last long, however – by January 2, the match had been met thanks to a $21,000 Greater Good Grant from the Panhandle Partnership. The grant satisfies the match required by the $50,000 Peter-Kiewit Grant the theater received last spring and allows for construction to begin on the building.

Final demolition will take place as soon as possible with help being sought from volunteers. From there, final mold remediation will take place, followed by the beginning of construction. Certain things will need to wait for warmer weather, especially a new water main required to service the new fire sprinkler system being donated by Front Range Fire Protection. The ground is currently too frozen to dig across the alley filled with sensitive communication and utility lines.

Depending on weather and other variables, the theater is expected to be up and running by the end of this spring or early summer.

Donations are still being sought to help cover unforeseen expenses and to go toward additional items like a new marquee or seating upgrades. The theater is still doing their seat sale fundraiser, which allows donors to put $150 toward purchasing a seat for the theater. All seat donors will be recognized in a special way at the theater.

For more information, or to donate time or money, please call 605-899-2862 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Stay tuned to gordontheater.com and the Sheridan County Journal Star for updates on the status of the project.