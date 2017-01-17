GRHS Digital Marquee up and running

By Jordan Huether

When Jerry Jackson passed away in September of 2011, his family created a memorial to help purchase an electronic marquee to be placed at Gordon-Rushville High School, where Jerry served as a custodian for many years. Thanks to the memorial, the school was able to purchase and install a new digital marquee to the east of the high school over winter break.

The digital sign is able to scroll through several different messages on both sides to help keep parents, students and the public informed of upcoming events and more. Jackson’s family said it felt “awesome” to see the sign up and running, and were especially touched by the message, “Thanks Jerry!!”, which displays on the sign at regular intervals.

In addition to the memorial, the school also received contributions from: the G-R Club, GRHS Student Council, First National Bank, GRHS FFA (for materials and construction of the pedestal), Wreck-a-Mended (paint), Custom Rock (concrete), Brewer’s Bucket Service, Alton Archibald (software and tech support), Eric Halverson and Mike Wellnitz (trenching), Pepsi Co., and Panhandle Partnership.