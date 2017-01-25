Sheridan Livestock has largest sale in history, celebrates 70 years

By Lauren O’Brien

Sheridan Livestock Auction Company, Inc., in Rushville, Neb., held their largest feeder cattle auction ever on Wednesday, January 11 selling 7,143 head.

In preparation of the sale, about eight people organized the event along with fifty people who ran the cafe, office, yard, and auction ring. The top steers sold during the auction went for $181.

Prior to the January 11 sale, the previous record was 6,600 head.

Owner Dan Otte said, “our producers in the area raise the best cattle of anywhere in the world and they are the best people to work with.”

He went on to say how he works with the best people as his employees are loyal and make the auctions run smoothly despite the chaos.

Another milestone Sheridan Livestock is celebrating is the 70 year anniversary in business.

The Rushville Sales Company was built in 1947 and held the first sale on Sept. 10, 1947. For five years, the sales company held weekly Wednesday auctions until Jack Campbell and Al Dillehav leased the business, which was renamed the Sheridan Livestock Commission Company.

Bob Jaggers and Roy Boyer then purchased the business in 1955. They operated the company until 1970 when Doug Jaggers, Bob Jaggers’ son, purchased Boyer’s share. The father and son duo ran the company through the mid-1980’s.

The next managers were Frank Diercks, son Roger Diercks and Marv Bussinger from 1984 through 1987.

As the business leadership changed hands multiple times, Otte has been involved with the business since 1987. Otte and Steve Hughes purchased the barn with Doug Jaggers joining as a partner later. Hughes left the operation in 1992 and Jaggers sold the business to Otte on May 1, 2000. Otte has since been the sole proprietor since 2000.

The success of Sheridan Livestock continues because of the loyal staff and Otte’s fascination with the auction business.