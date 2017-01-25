Sheridan County Players’ “Almost Maine” ends this weekend

“Almost Maine” is clever, inventive and a bit off-kilter. This is a modern tragicomedy where love is explored through a series of whimsical two-character vignettes. It takes a witty, yet moving, look at the perils of romance in a remote mythical almost-town. It is beautifully structured with enchanting, surprise endings that will appeal to a mature audience; those who have fallen in and out of love.

The play has garnered critical acclaim and broke box office records. It is an experience in artistic theatre, where things are not always exactly what they seem.

This is the last weekend of the play. It is Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28 at 7:30 in the Historic Plains Theatre in Rushville, Nebraska with a Sunday matinee at 2:00. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adults $9.00 and students and seniors $7.00. For more information or to reserve seats, check out The Sheridan County Players Facebook page. This is sweet, poignant and thought provoking….a show not to be missed.