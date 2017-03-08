Gordon Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss on National Read Across America Day

By Lauren Brant

“Then our mother came in

And she said to us two,

‘Did you have any fun?

Tell me. What did you do?’”

In celebration of the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’s 113th birthday on March 2, Gordon-Elementary School staff and students dressed up and made Dr. Seuss-themed creations.

Pre-Kindergarten got a visit from The Cat in the Hat. They also made green eggs and ham and shared their favorite books with the class.

Kindergarten and third grade celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday by searching for books hidden in the classroom, reading them, and making Cat in the Hat. Kindergarteners also did a Lorax art project, made books, ate green eggs – made out of green pudding and vanilla wafers, and played pin the egg on the plate.

First graders participated in independent reading for 20 minutes and reading aloud for 10 minutes of “Cat in the Hat.” They personalized Thing One and Thing Two’s, wrote numbers up to 113 for Dr. Seuss’s birthday, and did a Scholastic News to learn about Dr. Seuss.

Second graders experimented with water colors to give their Thing 1 and Thing 2 drawings crazy blue hair. They also made wild blue hair to wear and filled out passport booklets after reading a Dr. Seuss book. Later, the second graders read Bartholomew and the Oobleck and made Oobleck, which is green slime.

Fourth graders read 22 Dr. Seuss books and shared their favorite with the class.

Fifth graders created bookmarks, read a Dr. Seuss book and wrote a book report on it. They also made The Cat in the Hat some new hats.

The goal of Read Across America is to bring kids, teens, and books together and stretch the imagination. Schools provide students with fun activities and faculty even dress up as Dr. Seuss characters.

Theodor Seuss Geisel is the famous writer behind several beloved children’s books like The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Lorax. His books have sold over 600 million copies and are translated into over 20 languages.