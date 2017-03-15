Sitting Holys arrested on felony assault warrants

According to the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol troopers and S.W.A.T. team members in executing arrest warrants on two individuals in Hay Springs, Nebraska. 50-year-old Juel James Sitting Holy and 29-year-old Alyson Sitting Holy were arrested on felony assault warrants for events alleged to have occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m. Monday morning when an individual reported being pushed from a moving vehicle. The arrests were made without incident after the state patrol deployed tear gas into the building where Mr. and Mrs. Sitting Holy were staying. Search warrants were also executed on the premises which uncovered more than a pound of what has been presumptively identified as marijuana, and various forms of drug paraphernalia.

At the time of these arrests, Juel James Sitting Holy was on bond for additional charges in Sheridan County, Nebraska for events occurring in December 2016, including allegations of Terroristic Threats, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substances and Distribution of Controlled Substances. Sitting Holy also has pending charges in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska for possession of methamphetamine on January 27, 2017. A Motion to Revoke Sitting Holy’s bond filed by Sheridan County prosecutors in February had been denied by the Court at a hearing on March 7, 2017.

Juel James Sitting Holy and Allyson Sitting Holy will make their first appearance in Sheridan County Court on the alleged assault later this week. Additional charges related to any items uncovered during the March 13 search are pending at this time.