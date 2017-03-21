GR Speech on Fire at Districts

By Berklie Haag

The Gordon-Rushville Speech Team competed at the C1-5 speech contest in North Platte on Tuesday, March 14.

With very little sleep, the speech members performed their speeches because, as the team dreamed of medals and perfect performances, a fire had started in the other, unoccupied side of hotel they were staying at: The Holiday Inn Express. At 3:30 am, the kids were awoken by fire alarms going off. Each member of the team and other hotel residents were evacuated safely. The speech kids were then moved to a new hotel where they got ready for the day.

Results:

Humorous - 1st, Rylan Hurd

Serious - 2nd Jacob Carroll

Entertainment - 3rd, Rylan Hurd; 4th, Zak Wellnitz

Informative - 3rd, Ryan Wellnitz

OID - 1st, Logan Gilchrist, Jacob Carroll, Bayleigh Hotz, Berklie Haag, Zak Wellnitz

The top three placings in all events will make the trip to the state speech contest in Kearney on Thursday, March 23. Gordon-Rushville will be taking 7 kids in 5 events to state.