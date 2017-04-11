Thefts continue – Vehicle stolen, more break-ins occur Monday

By Jordan Huether

A car was stolen from the 400 block of Ash Street in Gordon the morning of Monday, April 10. The vehicle, a black 2005 Chevy Equinox with local plates, was unlocked and the keys were in it at the time it was taken. The vehicle has not yet been located, and anyone with information on its whereabouts is encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency. Multiple vehicles and unlocked garages were also entered on the 200 block of 7th Street and the 900 block of Maple Street, with various personal items being stolen.

Gordon police officers were also called to assist the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office Monday morning with five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14, being located just outside of Clinton in a vehicle which was stolen out of Rapid City, S.D. Sunday night. “It does not immediately appear that the carload of juveniles in the Rapid City stolen vehicle was related to the break-ins or stolen car in Gordon,” said County Attorney Jamian Simmons.

It appears the individuals involved in the local break-ins are now targeting garages, as well as vehicles. Residents are reminded to make sure their homes, garages and cars are locked at all times, and that valuables are stored in a secure place.

