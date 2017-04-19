Juvenile arrested in connection with area break-ins, thefts

A 17-year-old male juvenile is in custody at a Nebraska juvenile detention center on suspicion of burglary and theft related to several incidents occurring over the past several weeks in Chadron, Gordon and Rushville. As that suspect is under the age of 18, his name is not being released at this time. The suspect was apprehended in Chadron on Wednesday, April 12 after additional attempted burglaries were reported within the community. The suspect was taken into custody at a location where a backpack was found, which contained items stolen from some of the previously reported thefts in Chadron and Gordon. At this time, three other suspects have been identified. Two of the additional suspects are also juveniles so their names are not being released. The third suspect has been identified by the Chadron Police Department as 18-year-old Laney Bacon. All four suspects are from Pine Ridge, S.D. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. As of Friday, April 14, the vehicle stolen out of Gordon on Monday, April 10 had been recovered on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. That vehicle has been returned to the owners.