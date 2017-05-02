Two Two convicted of child abuse to 3-year-old

On Friday, April 21, 2017, 24-year-old Brittany (White Eyes) Two Two was convicted by a Sheridan County jury of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury (Class II Felony), a second count of child abuse (Class IV Felony), and false reporting (Class I Misdemeanor).

The charges stemmed from an incident in February of 2016 when a 3-year-old girl was brought into Gordon Memorial Hospital with serious injuries suspected of being caused by intentional child abuse. The little girl was flown to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colo., with life threatening injuries, as well as multiple bruises and contusions. There was also a concern of the child’s malnutrition. She remained hospitalized for several months thereafter.

Ms. Two Two was formally charged with the offenses in April of 2016. A jury trial was held on April 20 and 21, 2017. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13, 2017.

A Class II Felony has a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum possible sentence of 50 years. A Class IV Felony has no minimum sentence and carries a three year maximum jail sentence with up to 18 months of post release supervision. A Class I Misdemeanor has a maximum one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.