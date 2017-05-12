Alcohol a factor in Highway 87 accident

By Lauren Brant

On Thursday, May 4, at 1:32 p.m. the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office received a call about an accident on Highway 87. Sheriff Terry Robbins arrived on scene at 2:11 p.m.

A 2001 Chevy Suburban exited the roadway while traveling north about 13 miles north of Rushville. Robbins said it appeared the vehicle entered into the east ravine. The driver appeared to merge back onto the highway, but spun out and rolled the vehicle several times. The suburban slid down between two trees before coming to a stop. It was totaled.

Three passengers were in the vehicle – one female and two males. Pamelin Watson, a 38-year-old from Oglala, S.D., was the driver and 49-year-old Darrell Standing Soldier of Pine Ridge, S.D., was one of the passengers. The third passenger’s name was not available.

The Nebraska State Patrol was also on scene and investigated the incident. They found that seat belts were in use and alcohol seemed to be a contributing factor.

When Sheriff Robbins arrived on scene, the two passengers complained of neck pain. The rescue unit struggled waking up Watson long enough to talk with her. All three occupants were transported to Pine Ridge. Watson was later transported to a Rapid City hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation and charges are pending.