Senator Brewer awarded Quilts of Valor

By Lauren Brant

Senator Tom Brewer was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service to our country on Wednesday, May 17 at the Nebraska State Capitol. Megann Freese, a 19-year-old 4Her, made the quilt for Sen. Brewer and the Quilt Finishers completed the quilting.

Brewer learned he was the recipient of the quilt on May 2. He was educated on the program and said a unique item on the quilt was a white embroidered piece with the quilter’s name, date, who it was presented to and when it was given. “I just thought that was so cool,” said Brewer. “So many times you receive stuff, but you forget where it came from.”

After receiving the quilt, Brewer volunteered to visit with the students where he shared his story of the battle in Afghanistan. He was wounded and spent two years in a hospital having 34 surgeries rebuilding himself. “It wasn’t just giving out a quilt,” said Brewer. “It was really affecting people’s lives.”

Brewer will display the quilt in the capital building for the foreseeable future. There will also be an information sheet on the Quilts of Valor program for people to learn what it is about.

Catherine Roberts started the Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2003, not only for who son in Iraq, but also for troops who returned home. The quilts were to help heal service men and women who were affected by war. These Quilts of Valor show appreciation and gratitude for their service and are stitched with love, prayers, and healing thoughts.