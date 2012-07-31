Sheridan County disaster declaration addresses drought

Due to the persistent drought conditions in our area, Nan Gould of the Region 23 Emergency Management Agency presented the county commissioners with a disaster declaration during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday. The declaration was accepted by the commissioners and coincides with the declaration on statewide drought conditions that Governor Heineman signed earlier this month.

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners will now be able to execute “the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements, and the applying to the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor’s Emergency Fund and any other resources he/she deems necessary in the fulfillment of his/her duties,” according to the declaration signed by Chair, James Krotz.