Sheridan County Fair results

Quilt Show: Barb Baker, 1 blue, 4 red; Janice Bigelow, 2 red; Paula Calkins, 1 blue, 4 red; Larraine Christopherson, 1 blue; Countryside Care, 1 red; Charolet Cummings, 1 red; Annabelle Evert, 1 red, 1 white; Mary Fisher, 1 blue, 2 red, 1 grand; Ev Fuscher, 1 blue, 1 reserve; Janet Hess, 1 red; Carol Keeper, 1 red; Marge Keyser, 1 red; Peggy Link, 1 blue, 1 red; Susan McDonald, 1 red; Gerry Powell, 1 blue, 2 red; Cliff Ringinger, 2 red, 1 white; Maren Rous, 2 blue; Judy Rupp, 1 blue; RaeAnne Sasse, 1 blue; Bonnie Tystad, 1 white; Mary Vallette, 1 blue; Martha Woodhouse, 3 red. Floriculture: Gail August, 2 blue, 1 grand; Katie Jacobson, 1 red; Nikki Jacobson, 1 red; Barb Johndreau, 1 blue, 2 red; Calvin Landreth, 2 red; Norma Obermiller, 1 blue, 3 red, 1 reserve; Mandy Packett, 1 blue; Anna Scherbarth, 1 blue, 3 red; Melissa Scott, 5 red. Vegetables: Bobbi Archibold, 1 blue; Angel Bixby, 1 blue; David Browder, 5 blue, 2 red, 1 white; Mitchell Howe, 1 blue; Cory Jacobson, 5 blue; Sarah Jacobson, 1 blue, 3 red, 1 white; Barbra Marks, 4 blue, 1 red, 1 grand; Norma Obermiller, 1 white; Chuck Oliver, 1 blue; Eva Oliver, 2 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Stacie Oliver, 4 blue, 3 red, 2 white; Mandy Packett, 2 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Rylan Packett, 1 red, 1 white; Christi Scherbarth, 3 blue, 2 red, 1 white, 1 reserve; Melissa Scott, 1 red; Martha Woodhouse, 1 blue. Open Class Exhibits (blue, $3; red, $2; white, $1; grand, $10; reserve, $5): Culinary: Shelby Andersen, 6 blue; Colton Archibald, 1 red; Ernie Bigelow, 1 red; Janice Bigelow, 1 red; Angel Bixby, 1 red; Andrew Black Elk, 1 blue; Reann Ferguson, 1 red; Gordon Countryside Care, 1 blue, 3 red; Jerry Hardin, 1 blue, 1 grand; Corey Jacobson, 1 blue; Katie Jacobson, 2 blue, 1 red; Sarah Jacobson, 1 blue; Barb Johndreau, 2 blue; Aydon McDonald, 1 blue; Ed McDonald, 1 blue; Hunter McDonald, 1 blue; Susan McDonald, 3 blue, 1 red, 1 reserve; Mandy Packett, 1 blue, 2 red; Aspen Rittgarn, 1 red; Sara Rittgarn, 1 blue, 1 red; Curtis, Rittgarn, 1 blue; Angela Rodriguez, 1 blue, 2 red; Delenn Rodriguez, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Khris Rodriguez, 1 blue, 1 white; Christi Scherbarth, 2 red; Melissa Scott, 2 blue, 3 red; Martha Woodhouse, 1 blue. Photography: Alton Archibald, 1 blue; Bobbi Archibald, 1 blue, 1 red; Abby Bruns, 1 red; Jackie Bruns, 2 red; Kris Ferguson, 1 blue, 1 red; Dandee Hepper, 1 white; Rebekah Holtmeir, 3 white; Katie Jacobson, 1 blue, 1 red; Nikki Jacobson, 1 grand; Ed McDonald, 2 blue; Susan McDonald, 5 blue, 1 red, 1 white, 1 reserve; Nancy Russell, 1 blue, 1 red, 4 white; Robert Russell, 1 blue; Zoe Schneider, 3 blue, 2 red; Melissa Scott, 1 red; Nikki Waugh, 1 blue; Martha Woodhouse, 2 blue. Neddlework: Anna Allison, 1 grand; Lucille Brown, 1 red; Judi Elsberry, 1 blue; Dandee Hepper, 1 red, 1 white; Nikki Jacobson, 1 red; Sarah Jacobson, 1 red; Barb Johndreau, 1 blue, 1 red, 3 white; Mandy Packett, 1 red; Aspen Rittgarn, 1 white; Curtis Rittgarn, 1 red; Angela Rodriguez, 1 red; Delenn Rodriguez, 1 red; Kris Rodriguez, 1 red; Abbey Russell, 1 white; Nancy Russell, 2 red, 1 reserve; Melissa Scott, 1 red; Niki Waugh, 1 red. Creative Arts: Andrew Black Elk, 1 white; Countryside Chat, 2 blue, 1 white; Sharon Eberley, 1 blue; Judi Elsberry, 1 blue; Dandee Hepper, 1 white; Corey Jacobson, 2 red, 1 white; Ethan Jacobson, 1 red; Katie Jacobson, 2 blue, 1 red; Nikki Jacobson, 3 blue, 4 red; Sarah Jacobson, 5 red, 1 white, 1 reserve; Aspen Rittgarn, 2 red; Curtis Rittgarn, 1 blue, 1 red; India Rittgarn, 2 red; Sara Rittgarn, 1 red; Abbey Russell, 2 red; Julia Russell, 2 red; Nancy Russell, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 grand; Anna Scherbarth, 2 red; Heidi Schwarting, 1 blue, 3 red; Melissa Scott, 1 red, 3 white; Jonthan Sherer, 1 red; Josh Sherer, 1 blue; Jim Walter, 1 blue, 1 red. Fine Arts: Darin Archibald, 1 red; Colten Archibald, 1 blue, 2 red; Dandee Hepper, 1 white; Corey Jacobson, 3 red, 1 white; Nikki Jacobson, 1 blue, 3 red, 1 grand; Sarah Jacobson, 4 red, 1 white; Natalie Ostrander, 1 blue; Carden Packett, 1 red, 1 white; Rylan Packett, 2 white; Aspen Rittgarn, 1 blue, 1 white; Curtis Rittgarn, 1 red, 2 white; India Rittgarn, 1 red; Anna Scherbarth, 1 red; Melissa Scott, 1 red, 1 white; Sarah Stangle, 3 red, 1 white; Sharon Witt, 3 red, 1 reserve. Department H: Poultry, Rabbits and Small Animals: (blue, $3; red, $2; white, $1; grand, $10; reserve, $5): Companion Animals: Conner Halverson, 1 blue. Poultry: Colton Archibald, 1 reserve; Corey Jacobson, 1 red; Nikki Jacobson, 1 grand; Sarah Jacobson, 1 red; Faith Jenson, 1 blue; Lillee Schmidt, 1 blue; Maddee Schmidt, 1 blue; Melissa Scott, 1 blue; Shawna Shadbolt, 1 blue. Rabbit: Austin Child, 1 grand; Kaelob Marx, 1 reserve. Extension: K - Mary Vallette, 2 blue; 1st - Harvey Wesley, 1 red; 3rd - Abby Bruns, 1 red; 3rd - Zeke Wesley, 2 red; 4th - Amber Abold, 2 blue; 4th - Vameer Abold, 1 red; 5th - Slade Denton, 1 blue; 7th - Matthew Colwell, 2 red; 8th - Kane Wellnitz, 1 blue. Golden Spade: 1st - Sevanna Berndt, 1 red; 2nd - Emeett Hebbert, 1 red; 3rd - Wyatt Hebbert, 1 blue; 5th - Sarah Conquering Bear, 1 red; 7th - Allen Conquering Bear, 1 blue; 7th - Chance Hebbert, 1 red. Lakeside: K - Ryder Bagley, 1 blue, 1 red; 2nd - Kache Bagley, 1 blue, 2 red; 2nd - Megan Shaw, 3 blue; 2nd - Julia Wilson, 1 blue, 1 red; 4th - Alyssa Shaw, 1 blue, 2 red; 5th - Braydon Wilson, 3 red. Rushville 4th Grade: Luta Brave, 1 red; Michaela Fankhauser, 1 red; Adrianna Fresquez, 1 blue; Brianna Fresquez, 1 blue; Marianna Gambaa, 1 red; Treyton Gibbons, 1 white; Emajean Goings, 1 red; Naleya Goings, 1 red; Elry Hill, 1 red; Kalynn Janssen, 1 red; Evan Jones-Hazeldine, 1 white; Jacobie Knight, 1 blue; Shaleen Landreth, 1 white; Tyrell Means, 1 white; Kaylee O’Donnell, 1 red; Clark Orr, 1 red; Nate Pomales, 1 red; Emily Rae, 1 blue; Kaitlyn Schwarting, 1 red; Josh Sherer, 1 blue; Riley Snyder, 1 white; Kaden Vincent, 1 red; Dante Woodbeck, 1 red. Rushville 5th Grade: Mary Britt, 1 blue. Gordon 4th Grade: Sage American Horse, 1 red; Ashley Beguin, 1 blue; Maria Bettelyoun, 1 blue; Zane Bone, 1 blue; Beth Bragg, 1 blue, 1 red; Blaze Chalupe, 1 red; Abby Conaflore, 1 red; Jessica Conquering Bear, 1 red; Luke Conquering Bear, 1 blue; Sierra Garrett, 1 red; Joey Greenamyre, 2 red; Conner Halverson, 1 blue, 1 red; Brooklyn Hathorn, 1 red; Ashleigh Ibis, 2 red; Mikayla Jaggers, 1 red; Tristan Johnson, 1 blue; Brock Meeks, 1 blue, 1 red; Apsen Rittgarn, 1 red; Charlee Running Hawk, 1 blue; Maddee Schmidt, 1 red; Tucker Schott, 1 red; Jackson Thies, 2 red; Sarah Torres, 1 blue; Jay Ward, 1 red; Sam Wimmer, 1 red. Gordon 5th Grade: Corbin Bailey, 1 red; Jacobie Belsky, 1 red; Tommy Bragg, 1 red; Britney, 1 red; Calli, 1 red; Jewel Deines, 1 red; Shyanna Dewell, 1 red; Jake Elwood, 1 red; Reann Ferguson, 1 blue, 2 red; Zac Giles, 1 blue; Danny Goold, 1 red; Mitchell Howe, 1 blue; Macon, 2 red; Erin Whiteface, 1 blue; Destinee Zywiec, 1 red.

