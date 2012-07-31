Brent Vernon in concert

Next Tuesday, August 7, the renowned songwriter and ventriloquist Brent Vernon will perform at the United Methodist Church in Gordon. The South Florida-based singer believes that God can use anyone — even the most unlikely among us — to do great things for Him. As a shy kid who struggled to articulate himself, Brent did not envision himself playing concerts and leading worship as he does today. But for the past sixteen years, his concert ministry has inspired many.

Brent feels blessed to play about 150 concerts a year. Small country churches, inner city ministries, contemporary suburban churches, elementary school assemblies, college chapels, coffee houses... Brent welcomes every opportunity to share.

Brent and his sidekick Sam have crisscrossed the U.S. countless times and have performed in Canada, Ireland, and the Caribbean.

“I have a passion for creative excellence, but I get more excited about connecting with people in meaningful ways. I love that folks find the concerts to be quirky and fun, but — more than anything — our time together is about building the Kingdom.”

With this in mind, Brent’s lyrics are honest and biblically driven, encouraging and admonishing the listener to live a surrendered life. The music itself is energetic and heartfelt, covering a wide range of musical styles.

The concert will be held at Gordon United Methodist church located at 211 West 2nd Street. The evening will begin with a take in supper at 6:00 p.m. and the entertainment will begin at 6:30. A free will offering will be collected. Children of all ages are invited.