Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo parade results

Commercial Float: Chamber of Commerce; Civic Float: Sheridan County Players; Church Float: Victory Hill Assembly of God; 4-H Float: Albany 4-H Club; Vintage Vehicle: Bernie Ganshert; Tractors: Charlie Kelly. Special Recognition: Jim Smith driving the 1946 Jeep he restored carrying the Jr. High National Finals qualifiers Cody Darnell, Morgan Darnell, Brock Henry and Blake Henry. Cody was the Nation Goat Tying Champion at the 2012 Nation Jr. High Rodeo Finals.

Last modified onTuesday, 07 August 2012 13:16
