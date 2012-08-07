85th Annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival starts next Thursday

The 85th Annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival will be held Thursday-Sunday, August 16-19. Events include:

Thursday, August 16

• The Hay Springs Theatre Production of “Love, Sick and Montezuma’s Gold” at the high school auditorium at 6:30.

Friday, August 17

• Jim and Patty McFarland in concert, and the 50 year reunion of the class of 1962 at 7 p.m. at the Pheasant Run.

• Bahr Flies at the Silver Dollar Bar at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

• Fly-in breakfast at the airport from 7-9:30 a.m.

• 5K run-walk at 8 a.m.

• Young Eagles at the airport at 8 a.m.

• 85th annual festival parade at 10 a.m. I Love the 80’s.

• Pig roast at the Silver Dollar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Penny Carnival at Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Horseshoes at Sunset Park at 1 p.m.

• Tractor Pull at Young’s Repair at 2:30 p.m.

• Rope-stroke-poke at the Silver Dollar at 2 p.m.

• Lawn Mower Races at the airport at 4 p.m.

• Jim and Patty McFarland concert at Sunset Park at 4 p.m.

• Free barbecue from 5-7 p.m. at Sunset Park.

• Wedded Bliss at the high school auditorium from 7-8:30 p.m.

• Street dance by Five 13 at 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

• 3-person golf scramble, tee-off from 7:30-9 a.m.

• Free swimming, games and prizes from 1-5 p.m.