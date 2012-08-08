Ritter released from hospital

Update: We have received word that Tucker Ritter has been released from the hospital. Kelsey Evans remains in a Denver hospital with a broken pelvis.

The driver of the 1997 Dodge pickup was 17 year old Tucker Ritter of Keenesburg, Colorado. He was driving west bound on a field road and failed to yield to Donald Conn, 33, of Arapahoe, Neb., who was driving a 2003 International Semi south bound on Rt 27. The semi struck the passenger side of the pickup, doing $4,000 in damage to the semi and totaling the pickup. Restraints were reportedly in use. No other names have been released at this time. Ritter was reportedly the summer hired hand for Hamiltons. The semi involved belonged to Breinig Farms, Inc. of Arapahoe, Neb. The accident occured right in front of the Hamilton residence approximately 40 miles south of Gordon. We will continue to update this story as information is received.

The accident is still under investigation and we will update this article as more information is received.