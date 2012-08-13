Gordon Golf and Country Club hosts Rally for the Cure event

Gordon Golf and Country Club hosted a Rally for the Cure® Golf Event last Tuesday, August 7. Rally for the Cure is a grass roots program that works to increase breast self-awareness and mammography screening rates to ensure the early detection of breast cancer through volunteer organized golf, tennis and social events.

More than 2 million people have participated in Rally for the Cure events across the nation since its inception in 1996 raising over $65 million from fundraising activities at Rally events. This year marks the 10th year Gordon Golf and Country Club has rallied against breast cancer.

Twenty-one women participated for the event, which included a closest-to-the-pin-in-two-shots on hole #4, won by Sterling Leeper, who took home a new golf bag. Participants also received a goody bag with important breast health information and other Rally items, plus a subscription to a select Condé Nast magazines such as SELF, Golf Digest and Bon Appétit.

The Gordon Women’s Scratch (Jeanne Smith Memorial Tournament) and Handicap (Minnie Albert Memorial Tournament) were held in conjunction with the Rally for the Cure tournament. Winners were:

Scratch: Marie Tystad 1st (44), Kim Weibel 2nd (47)

Handicap: Carol Weaver 1st (24), Alysha Slama 2nd (29)