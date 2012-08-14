Local girl remains hospitalized following semi/truck accident

By Ang Gilchrist

Sixteen year old Kelsey Evans of Ellsworth, Neb., remains hospitalized in Denver as she recovers from a broken pelvis she received in an accident 40 miles south of Gordon. Evans was a passenger in the 1997 Dodge pickup driven by 17 year old Tucker Ritter of Keenesburg, Colo. Ritter was traveling westbound out of a field and failed to yield as he attempted to cross Highway 27 to the Hamilton residence, colliding with a southbound 2003 International semi hauling a combine, driven by 33 year old Donald Conn of Arapahoe, Neb.

Ritter was initially life-flighted via helicopter from the accident scene to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he was treated for his injuries and later released. Evans was transported by the Gordon Rescue Squad to Gordon Memorial Hospital and later transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital, and then on to a Denver hospital, where she continues to be treated for her injuries. Conn avoided injury as the semi he was driving struck the passenger side of the pickup, doing $4000 damage to the semi and totaling the pickup. The semi was part of a harvest crew belonging to Breinig Farms, Inc. of Arapahoe. Ritter had been working for the Hamilton Ranch as a summer hired hand. The Gordon Fire Department, Gordon Rescue Squad, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident scene. The accident was investigated by the NSP.