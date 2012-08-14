Proceedings of the County Commissioners 8-13-12

Submitted by James Krotz - August 13, 2012

Present were Chairman James Krotz, Commissioner Jack Andersen and Deputy County Clerk Geri Landreth. Commissioner Dan Kling was excused.

Authorized Phil Curd to act as the County Surveyor for the purpose of re-establishing a section corner for Dan Thome on Section 11- Township 32- Range 42 West.

Accepted a proposal form R & L Irrigation of Gordon for the installation of an underground sprinkler system at the courthouse. Completion of the new entrance is rapidly approaching and part of that project includes resodding the courthouse lawn. The sprinkler system may help the new sod survive the heat and drought.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported that his crews had applied 7 loads of material to a troublesome section of 320th Trail that had drawn complaints from mail carriers.

