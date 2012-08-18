Hay truck catches fire at Gordon gas pump

A semi truck hauling a large load of hay caught fire when it attempted to get fuel at Pump and Pantry in Gordon Saturday night. As the truck pulled under the awning around 6:30 p.m., the tall load of hay broke out one of the overhead lights and the exposed wires sparked a fire in the dry hay. Fire crews were quick to respond and were able to extinguish the flames, but are still working to clean up the parking lot full of hay and extinguish any flare-ups. More information and photos will be posted when we receive an official report.