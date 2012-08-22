WWII Honor Flight float wins 85th annual Friendly Festival parade

The Hay Springs 85th Annual Friendly Festival Parade results for 2012 are as follows:

Overall Winner: World War II Honor Flight float.

Hay Springs Businesses: 1st - Security First Bank; 2nd - J & L Grocery.

Organizations: 1st - World War II Honor Flight; 2nd, Hay Springs Flag Corp.

Visitors: 1st - 21st Century, Gordon; 2nd: Sides and Milburn, Rushville.

Cars: 1st - Eva Grimm, 1987 Mercedes Gazelle Kit Car, replica of 1932 roadster, Chadron; 2nd, Tom Schneider, 1970 American Motors AMX, Alliance.

Kids: 1st - Shaunna Hunter, Hay Springs, Side by Side Ranger 6x6; 2nd, Alexis Olson, Golf Cart.

Horses: John Ravenscroft, Nenzel.

Special Antiques: David Parks, Antique Bicycle “Penny Farthing or “Ordinary”, Denver, Colo.

Tractors: 1st, Frank Grimm, Chadron, 1`958 John Deere 720; 2nd, Jerry Berry, Chadron, 1951 55 Massey Harris.

Last modified onWednesday, 22 August 2012 09:26
More in this category: « Whiteclay “Women’s Day of Peace” ends with arrests Proceedings of the County Commissioners »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top