WWII Honor Flight float wins 85th annual Friendly Festival parade
The Hay Springs 85th Annual Friendly Festival Parade results for 2012 are as follows:
Overall Winner: World War II Honor Flight float.
Hay Springs Businesses: 1st - Security First Bank; 2nd - J & L Grocery.
Organizations: 1st - World War II Honor Flight; 2nd, Hay Springs Flag Corp.
Visitors: 1st - 21st Century, Gordon; 2nd: Sides and Milburn, Rushville.
Cars: 1st - Eva Grimm, 1987 Mercedes Gazelle Kit Car, replica of 1932 roadster, Chadron; 2nd, Tom Schneider, 1970 American Motors AMX, Alliance.
Kids: 1st - Shaunna Hunter, Hay Springs, Side by Side Ranger 6x6; 2nd, Alexis Olson, Golf Cart.
Horses: John Ravenscroft, Nenzel.
Special Antiques: David Parks, Antique Bicycle “Penny Farthing or “Ordinary”, Denver, Colo.
Tractors: 1st, Frank Grimm, Chadron, 1`958 John Deere 720; 2nd, Jerry Berry, Chadron, 1951 55 Massey Harris.