Identity of Remains Confirmed

(Scottsbluff, Neb.)- The Nebraska State Patrol in conjunction with the Box Butte County Attorney’s Office has confirmed that remains uncovered in a remote area south of Chadron in June are those of a missing Denver man.



“Forensic examination and DNA testing has been completed,” said Investigative Services Lieutenant Monica Bartling. “The tests have confirmed what we suspected all along. The remains uncovered in Dawes County are those of Josh Bullock.”



Bullock, 38, who lived in Denver, but had family and friends in the Alliance and Chadron areas was reported missing in early December 2011, after visiting family members in Alliance. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, in conjunction with the Dawes and Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation into Bullock’s disappearance. On December 14, 2011, his burnt pickup was found by a rancher in a ravine, southeast of Chadron.



The case remained active but with few leads until June 12, 2012, when investigators say Andres Gonzalez, a 27-year old Alliance man who held officers at bay during a 14 hour standoff in downtown Alliance, told negotiators he killed Bullock. Investigators believe Gonzalez killed Bullock on or around December 1, 2011 and that he disposed of his body in a remote area of Dawes County.



Charges have been filed in the case against Rose Siefke, 20, Hemingford. Siefke, a former girlfriend of Gonzalez, has been charged as an Accessory to a Felony in connection with Bullock’s death. She is currently free on bond.



Lt. Bartling said, “We hope this confirmation will bring some closure to Josh’s family and friends. At the same time we will continue our investigation as we work to piece together the events that led to his death.”