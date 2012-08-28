Proceedings of the County Commissioners 8-27-12
Submitted by James Krotz-August 27, 2012
Present were Chairman James Krotz, Commissioners Jack Andersen and Dan Kling and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.
Discussion of the proposed 2012-13 budget continued, but made no changes to the draft considered on August 20. The proposed budget will be presented to the public at a hearing on Monday, September 10.
The Commissioners approved a request from Seth and Kathleen Stock for the sub-division of a 3.06-acre plot of the NW corner of section 23, T 30-N, R 46-W on Highway 87 south of Hay Springs.
At the request of the Gordon RVFD and the City of Gordon the Commissioners discussed the possibility of imposing a ban on fireworks in the county for New Years Eve because of the severe fire danger. County Attorney King advised the Board that Commissioners have no authority to impose such a ban. The Board will explore the possibility of requesting that the state impose a ban.
Road Superintendent Kuester discussed with the Board the possibility of consigning certain items of surplus equipment for sale by an on-line auction service specializing in heavy equipment. Kuester will present to the Board a list of items he believes should be declared surplus.
The Commissioner will NOT meet on Monday, September 3. The next scheduled meeting is Monday, September 10 at 9:00 a.m.
All meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome. The proceedings and complete minutes of past meetings are available in a searchable database at www.sheridancountynebraska.com