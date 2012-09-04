Wellnitz Fire reaches 74% containment

Things are starting to look up on the Wellnitz Fire as it has reached 74% containment. According to Bill Kight, Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Mangement Team, most of the hot spots on the Pine Ridge side of the fire are looking really good today. Several local crews were able to return home last night, and the Rocky Mountain team will begin transitioning out tomorrow.

