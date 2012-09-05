Flick receives Purple Heart

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers Timothy Flick and Jeffery Van Stelton have been honored with the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) “First Responder Citation.” Troopers Flick and Van Stelton were each presented the award during a Monday, September 3, ceremony at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.



Both Troopers Flick and Van Stelton were nominated for the honor by retired NSP sergeant and MOPH member Tom Nutt.



Trooper Flick, a 15-year veteran of the agency, assigned to Troop E- Scottsbluff was honored for his role in a more than 14 hour standoff in Alliance. During the June 12 standoff Trooper Flick along with two Alliance Police Officers were injured by gunfire from an armed suspect. Trooper Flick suffered gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.



Trooper Van Stelton, a six-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol assigned to Troop D-North Platte was honored after surviving a fiery crash with an unlicensed driver. Trooper Van Stelton, who was responding to a call for assistance, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 near Stratton in Hitchcock County when the crash occurred. He suffered serious injuries to his pelvis, legs and arm.



“The actions and courage demonstrated by these officers under stressful situations is something we can all be thankful for,” said Colonel David Sankey, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It is times like these that highlight the importance of training for all types of situations. We are very proud of those honored and are pleased to see them back on the job.”



The awards were presented by James Doyen, First Responder Adjutant for Chapter #632, in Hastings. The “First Responder Citation” was initiated as a way to convey the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s respect and appreciation for the sacrifices of first responders, to include law enforcement and firefighters.



Alliance Police Officers Kirk Felker, 43, and Matt Shannon, 35, both of Alliance were also honored. Felker and Shannon were also wounded by gunfire during the standoff in Alliance on June 12.