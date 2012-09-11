Hay Bales ignite north of Gordon Country Club

A large stack of square bales has ignited, apparently from spontaneous combustion,  just north of the Gordon Country Club. Gordon and Rushville Fire Departments are currently on scene moving unburned bales and breaking apart the already burning bales. The hay is owned by Butch Stanko of Gordon. 

Last modified onTuesday, 11 September 2012 15:22
