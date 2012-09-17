G-R Homecoming Royalty Announced
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in News
- Read 1127 times
Gordon-Rushville's 2012 homecoming royalty are, King candidates: Lee Smith, Will Wacker, Nick Sassee, Nic Elwood, Thomas Sandoz. Not pictured: Lemur Gardner.
Queen candidates: Cirsten Hinn, Cali Mulcahy and Brittany Hoagland. Not pictured: Audra Sasse, Emilee Elwood and Morgan Sones.
Days:
Monday – Lumberjack Day
Tuesday – No School
Wednesday – Senior Citizen Day
Thursday – Toga Day
Friday – Blue & Orange Day
Parade: The parade will take place leaving from the High School at 1:30 and ending on Main Street in front of the First National Bank.
Coronation: Coronation of the King will be during the Pep Rally on Friday. Coronation of the Queen will be at half-time of the FB game on Friday night.
Activities:
Sept 17th – JV FB vs Gering @ 6
Sept 18th – No school – inservice for staff
Sept 20th – Golf @ Valentine @ 9am
CC – GR Invite @ 4pm
VB – C/JV/V vs Crawford @ 5 (jersey auction to follow varsity game)
Sept 21st – FB vs Chadron @ 6
Homecoming Dance 9 – 12:30 @ City Auditorium