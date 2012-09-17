Area commissioners to hold fire recovery meeting

The fires in the Panhandle are all out now and thoughts turn to determining fire recovery priorities. The county commissioners in the northern Panhandle counties will host a planning session to discuss ideas such as logging usable lumber, completing fences, planting trees and supporting those who are grieving losses from the fires. The meeting will be Monday, October 1 at the Chadron State College Student Center ballroom at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The commissioners from Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan counties are inviting anyone affected by the fire to attend the meeting and take part in the facilitated discussion. The vision is to create a 90-day action plan to communicate local needs with the governor at a meeting planned for mid-October. This will be an action oriented discussion, with the intent to have a coordinated plan to avoid duplication and insure sustainable efforts for the long haul.

For additional information about the planning session, call your local county commissioner. Sheridan County: James Krotz (327-2110)