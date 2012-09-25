Hay Springs’ homecoming is next week

This year’s homecoming games will be October 5 against Banner County. The volleyball game will begin at 5 p.m. and the football game at 7 p.m.

The week starts off on Monday with Toga Day as the Dress up theme. Coronation will be held at 3:30 in the High School auditorium. After afternoon practices at 7 p.m. there will be a Fear Factor/Anything Goes competition for the classes held at the football field.

Tuesday’s dress up theme is Duct Tape. That evening’s event will be the annual Softball Game held at the city field starting around 7 p.m.

Wednesday will be Flood Day.

Thursday is the annual Hat and Jersey Day. Around 3:30 there will be a Pep Rally downtown in front of Security First Bank and everyone in the area is invited to attend. Later that evening, there will be an evening activity. As of this printing, it probably will not be a BonFIRE but the Senior class is planning an alternative activity if FIRE isn’t possible. The evening activity won’t start until 7:30 so that the Cross Country runners (who will be competing in Gering that afternoon) can get back to enjoy the festivities. The Senior Class will host a Hot Dog BBQ at 6:30 p.m. for $3 a plate (hot dog, chips, drink, cookie or bar).

On Saturday evening, the Student Council will hold the Homecoming Dance. The Dance will be held in the school cafeteria from 8-12 p.m.