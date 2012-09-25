Sheridan County Fair Quilt Show results

A beautiful array of quilts were entered and on display during the Sheridan County Fair.

After careful consideration, the judges handed out the following awards:

Mary Fisher was awarded Grand Champion with her quilt that was machine sewn and professionally quilted.

Ev Fuscher received Reserve Champion with her quilt that was machine sewn and professionally quilted.

Quilt entries earning blue ribbons included: Barb Baker, Paula Calkins, Larraine Christopherson, Mary Fisher, Ev Fuscher, Peggy Link, Gerry Powell, Maren Rous(2), Judy Rupp, and Mary Vallette.

Red ribbon winners included: Barb Baker(4), Janice Bigelow(2), Paula Calkins(4), Countryside Care, Charolet Cummings, Annabelle Evert, Mary Fisher(2), Janet Hess, Carol Keeper, Marge Keyser, Peggy Link, Susan McDonald, Gerry Powell(2), Cliff Ringinger(2), RaeAnne Sasse, and Martha Woodhouse(3).

White ribbon winners included: Annabelle Evert, Cliff Rininger, and Bonnie Tystad.

The Willow Tree Quilt Guild meets the last Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be held on September 27 at the Methodist Church in Gordon beginning at 2 p.m.