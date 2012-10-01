Car accident claims life of Gordon teen

Recent 2012 Gordon-Rushville graduate and wrestling standout, Jesse Retzlaff, was tragically killed in a car/semi accident early Sunday morning southeast of O’Neill, Neb.

According to the press release obtained from the Holt County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, September 30, 2012 at approximately 05:56 the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, investigated a two vehicle accident that resulted in one fatality. Ewing Fire & Rescue also responded to the accident which occurred approximately 1/2 mile west of the Highway 20/Highway 275 intersection, near mile marker 320 of Highway 20 in rural Holt County. A 2002 Saturn SC2, driven by Jesse Lee Retzlaff, age 18 of Gordon, Neb., and was traveling East on Hwy 20/275. The Retzlaff vehicle crossed over the center line and into the path of a 2001 Freightliner Classic driven by Ronald E. Schrieber, Jr., age 34, also of Gordon, Neb. The Retzlaff vehicle struck the drivers side of Schrieber’s semi and cargo in tow. The Retzlaff vehicle then rolled in to the south ditch and the driver, Jesse Retzlaff, was ejected and died on the scene. Schrieber was wearing his seatbelt and was unharmed. It is unknown if Retzlaff was wearing his seatbelt. The accident remains under investigation of the Holt County Sheriff’s Department at this time.

