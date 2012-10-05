Gordon Chamber of Commerce Minutes - Sept. 2012

Gordon Chamber of Commerce Meeting

September 4, 2012

Meeting called to order at 5:35 PM. Present were Lisa Johnson, Buck Rucker, Rachael Price, Neal Ziller, Carol Langer, Bea Lou Hardin, Mike Shald, Darla Mullanix, and Marilyn Halverson.

Minutes from the August 7th meeting were passed with no corrections.

Mike Shald announced that the postcards were well-received. We have sold out of the first order and reordered. Eight places in Gordon will be retailing the postcards and Mike will go to Rushville and Hay Springs to offer business in those towns the chance to sell the postcards as well.

Bea Lou announced that the new Chamber website is up and functional. She also assured everyone that the information on the website was taken from the old Chamber site, so outdated information will be updated. It was suggested at an earlier meeting that the Chamber sell ads to help pay for the $480 annual hosting fee. Chamber members approved this idea, but stressed that only Chamber members will be given the opportunity to advertise on the Chamber website. Carol Langer moved that the Chamber pays for the hosting fee on an annual rather than monthly basis. Neal Ziller seconded. Motion passed.

Bea Lou also reminded the members that Strategy New Media has offered to build a free 3-page website for Chamber members. The only charge will be a $10 monthly hosting fee. The Sheridan County Historical Society will be participating in this offer.

Bea Lou stated that the Chamber is now using the Quicken program for book-keeping purposes. Rachael, Bea Lou, and Mike will use this tool in planning a budget for members to approve for promotions, events, etc.

The Chamber will not be putting on any events or promotions for Halloween this year.

Bea Lou suggested that the Chamber host a member appreciation event. Carol suggested that it take place in January and be used to encourage members to renew their dues for 2013. Carol and Lisa have offered to plan the event.

Carol moved that the Chamber hold Chamber buck giveaways this year for the Thanksgiving promotion rather than turkey drawings. Buck seconded. Motion passed. The Chamber bucks will be given away in $10 increments.

Bea Lou stated that she would like to start the membership drive earlier this year. She also suggested that 2 part-time employees be counted equal to a full-time employee on the dues scale. Members present agreed.

Meeting adjourned at 6:40 PM.

The next meeting will be held October 2nd at 5:30 in the Multi-purpose room of the City Auditorium.