Gordon Memorial receives Worksite Wellness award

Gordon Memorial Hospital was honored by the Governor and Chief Medical Officer for planting the seeds for wellness, and received the Governor’s Excellence in Wellness Award at the Sower Level.

Governor Heineman and Dr. Joann Schaefer presented the awards at the Panhandle Safety and Wellness Conference.

A fresh produce program at Gordon Memorial Hospital is just one of the ways they are working to increase employee fruit and veggie consumption. Additionally, employees have been offered opportunities to participate in stress management and physical activity programs.

Shelley Beguin, Human Resources Director noted, “Our annual health risk assessment has helped us in planning wellness initiatives for the upcoming year.” She added, “We are certainly in our infancy with our program; however, are beginning to see small percentages of positive trends in employee health behaviors.”

Worksite Wellness Coordinator, Jessica Davies noted, “We are so proud of each of these organizations for their commitment to employee health. They are certainly leaders in the region and we commend them for all of their work.”