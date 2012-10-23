Rushville Rancher Roundup another big success

By Ang Gilchrist

It was a beautiful fall day for the second annual Rushville Rancher Roundup held Saturday on Main Street. Several people of all ages gathered to talk to area ranchers, view displays of farming equipment, sample foods, and buy fresh garden items and homemade items from the farmer’s market. There were 18 pens of bulls, heifers, and steers displaying quality beef raised by local producers.

A favorite of the roundup was the Cowpie Bingo, where 12-inch squares were painted on the street and the grid squares were sold as a 50/50 drawing, with the cow determining the winner by where she deposited her waste. Congratulations to the newest Cowpie King, Doug Jaggers!

The festivities included a salsa and pie baking contest, where participants were encouraged to come up with the best display to show off their goods. The public was invited to sample the salsa and pie entries and then vote on their favorites. After 126 votes were tabulated, Berklie Haag had the winning entry for salsa, earning her a first place for Best Taste. Linda Graham won the Best Presentation for her beautiful salsa display. Shirley Wiles won first place in the pie contest for both Best Tasting and Best Presentation with her delicious Chocolate Supreme Pie. Mica Stouffer was the second place winner in both Best Tasting and Best Presentation categories with her Peanut Butter Cream Pie.

Thank you Mayor Chris Heiser and everyone else responsible in bringing this family-fun-filled day to our community for the second consecutive year.