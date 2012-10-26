Don’t let driving home turn into a ‘Trick’ for you this Halloween

The Nebraska Safety Council reminds all partygoers this Halloween not to be tricked into thinking that it’s okay to drive after a few drinks because you’ve only got a “buzz on.”

During 2011 in Nebraska, there were 53 alcohol-related fatalities, according to the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. Forty-four involved a driver, a motorcycle rider or a pedestrian with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 grams per deciliter or higher.

Tracy Webb, director of traffic safety programs for the Nebraska Safety Council, warns Halloween revelers, “Whether you’ve had one too many, or way too many, make sure you don’t turn the drive home into a horror show. A sober and safe ride after the party is the best treat you can give yourself and everyone else on the road this Halloween.”

Nighttime is always a dangerous time on the road, but Halloween night can be particularly scary if you get behind the wheel drunk.

The Nebraska Safety Council recommends these simple tips for a safe Halloween:

• Have a plan to get home safely before the festivities begin and stick with it.

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

• If you’re impaired, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement by dialing 911 in areas that have this system, or *55 on your cell phone.

And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.