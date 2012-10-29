Sheridan County Commissioners 10-29-12

Submitted by James Krotz - October 29, 2012

Present were Commissioners Jack Andersen, Dan Kling and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.

The Board approved resolutions authorizing the Treasurer to transfer from the Lodging Fund to the G.I.V.E. Fund and from the General Fund to the Road Fund and the Petty Cash Fund of the Treasurer’s Office. These transfers simply enable the allocation of funds as approved in the 2012-13 budget.

The Clerk presented a resolution requested by Treasurer Peg Sones to strike from the list of uncollected taxes the following properties: Michael Gilbert – mobile home, Randal Bollinger – mobile home, Paul Snyder – personal property, Jim Vinton – personal property, Jack Cowell – personal property. The Sheriff has been unable to collect these taxes for such reasons as relocation and death. The Board approved the resolution.

Road Superintendent Kuester reported that he had crews working overtime last week to take advantage of the moistures from the recent rain/snow. Grading gravel roads in drought conditions can damage the integrity of the road surface – the rain/snow made it possible to deal with some of the severe washboard conditions.

Kuester reported that traffic for the new Justice Center being built just north of the NE/SD border west of White Clay will us 790 Road as the primary means of access. The road belongs to South Dakota but Sheridan County negotiated a maintenance agreement with SD several years ago to protect the interest of county residents living along the road. There is now reason to be concerned about damage to the road that will come with increased traffic.

The Board discussed a proposal from Nebraska Game and Parks Department to provide interim financing to buy hay for deer displaced by the recent fires. The proposal is that the county would purchase $15,000 worth of hay, distribute it to impacted areas and then be reimbursed by the Game and Parks. The consensus of the Board was that a more equitable and efficient approach to distributing the resources would be for ranchers and farmers to submit claims to Game and Parks for hay lost to deer and elk. The Commissioners were also concerned that the project would expose the County to an unacceptable degree of liability. The Department of Game and Parks is better equipped than the County to carry out this project.

An inspection of the north lawn of the courthouse led the Commissioners to agree that reseeding and/or laying sod on the area disturbed by recent construction should be delayed until spring.

The Commissioners conducted their quarterly inspection of the jail and found no concerns to address with the Sheriff.

The Board will NOT meet on Monday, November 5. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 12 at 9:00 a.m.

