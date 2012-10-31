Rushville Laundromat to re-open soon

By Ang Gilchrist

After nearly two years of locked doors, the laundromat located on the east end of Rushville will soon be open for business. Chaz and Amber McColloch recently relocated to Rushville from eastern South Dakota and have purchased the entire building beside Ideal Market. Their plan is to have the basic laundromat operational as soon as the machines are inspected and hooked up. Although interior renovations are needed, Amber said she wants to be able to offer the laundry services to the people of Rushville, “ We want people to have access to the basic facilities and then we will work on needed renovations later down the road”.

Along with the basic washing and drying needs, the laundromat will offer vending machines and snack foods for the patrons convenience.

The McColloch’s also plan to utilize the east end of the building that used to house a cafe/ice cream shop years ago. They are leaning towards putting in an ice cream parlor during the summer season and possibly serving burgers throughout the winter months. The remodeling renovations of the entire building are expected to take a year. The McCollochs have two daughters, Kayleaonna, a student at Rushville Elementary School; and Annissa, who stays home with her mom.