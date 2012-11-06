Election Results 2012

Updated at 8:00 a.m. Nov. 7:

Unofficial Results:

At the national level: Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney for US President. Obama: 59,693,706 popular, 303 electoral. Romney 57,069,517 popular, 206 electoral.

Control of House of Representatives: 191 Democrat, 232 Republican.

Control of Senate: 51 Democrat, 45 Republican.

At the state level:

Deb Fischer defeated Bob Kerrey 445,443 to 320,229 for US Senator.

US Congress, District 3: Adrian Smith 184,978, Mark Sullivan 64,257.

Legislature District 43: Al Davis 8,618, John Ravenscroft 8,066.

WCC Board of Governors Dist. 1

Kim Marcy 3,843

Dena Redfern Crews 1,882

Upper Niobrara White NRD Subd 4

John Burke 5,111

James Jelinek 3,358

Northwest Rural PPD Subd 6

Wayne Cobb 192

Clint Lefler 161

Proposed Amendment No. 1: 589,306 for, 120,579 against.

Proposed Amendment No. 2: 541,315 for, 164,531 against.

Proposed Amendment No. 3: 255,675 for, 468,210 against.

Proposed Amendment No. 4: 230,419 for, 498,126 against.

At the county level:

Romney/Ryan 2,010

Obama/Biden 389

Deb Fischer 1,976

Bob Kerry 487

Adrian Smith 2,071

Mark Sullivan 330

County Commissioner Dist. 1

Dan Kling 701

Write In 10

Legislature Dist 43

Al Davis 1,341

John Ravenscroft 1,058

WCC Board of Governors Dist. 1

Kim Marcy 1,643

Dena Redfern Crews 340

Upper Niobrara White NRD Subd 4

John Burke 983

James Jelinek 771

Northwest Rural PPD Subd 6

Wayne Cobb 166

Clint Lefler 143

Gordon City Council

Jane Morgan 487

Joseph Shetler 399

Write In 20

Gordon Rural Fire Dist. Levy

For 243

Against 153

Gordon Memorial Hospital Levy

For 604

Against 406

Rushville Rural Fire Dist. Levy

For 176

Against 124

Hay Springs School Dist 3

Miriam Kearns 318

Jerry Matthews 196

Matt Anderson 313

Mike Hunzeker 283

Hay Springs Rural Fire Dist Levy

For 193

Against 131

Proposed Amendment 1

For 1,896

Against 378

Proposed Amendment 2

For 1,853

Against 440

Proposed Amendment 3

For 726

Against 1,600

Proposed Amendment 4

For 509

Against 1,850