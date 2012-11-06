Election Results 2012

Updated at 8:00 a.m. Nov. 7:
Unofficial Results:
At the national level: Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney for US President. Obama: 59,693,706 popular, 303 electoral. Romney 57,069,517 popular, 206 electoral.
Control of House of Representatives: 191 Democrat, 232 Republican.
Control of Senate: 51 Democrat, 45 Republican.
At the state level:
Deb Fischer defeated Bob Kerrey 445,443 to 320,229 for US Senator.
US Congress, District 3: Adrian Smith 184,978, Mark Sullivan 64,257.
Legislature District 43: Al Davis 8,618, John Ravenscroft 8,066.
WCC Board of Governors Dist. 1
Kim Marcy 3,843
Dena Redfern Crews 1,882
Upper Niobrara White NRD Subd 4
John Burke 5,111
James Jelinek 3,358
Northwest Rural PPD Subd 6
Wayne Cobb 192
Clint Lefler 161
Proposed Amendment No. 1: 589,306 for, 120,579 against.
Proposed Amendment No. 2: 541,315 for, 164,531 against.
Proposed Amendment No. 3: 255,675 for, 468,210 against.
Proposed Amendment No. 4: 230,419 for, 498,126 against.
At the county level:
Romney/Ryan 2,010
Obama/Biden 389
Deb Fischer 1,976
Bob Kerry 487
Adrian Smith 2,071
Mark Sullivan 330
County Commissioner Dist. 1
Dan Kling 701
Write In 10
Legislature Dist 43
Al Davis 1,341
John Ravenscroft 1,058
WCC Board of Governors Dist. 1
Kim Marcy 1,643
Dena Redfern Crews 340
Upper Niobrara White NRD Subd 4
John Burke 983
James Jelinek 771
Northwest Rural PPD Subd 6
Wayne Cobb 166
Clint Lefler 143
Gordon City Council
Jane Morgan 487
Joseph Shetler 399
Write In 20
Gordon Rural Fire Dist. Levy
For 243
Against 153
Gordon Memorial Hospital Levy
For 604
Against 406
Rushville Rural Fire Dist. Levy
For 176
Against 124
Hay Springs School Dist 3
Miriam Kearns 318
Jerry Matthews 196
Matt Anderson 313
Mike Hunzeker 283
Hay Springs Rural Fire Dist Levy
For 193
Against 131
Proposed Amendment 1
For 1,896
Against 378
Proposed Amendment 2
For 1,853
Against 440
Proposed Amendment 3
For 726
Against 1,600
Proposed Amendment 4
For 509
Against 1,850