Gordon Chamber minutes Nov. 2012

November 5, 2012

The meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. Present were Director Bea Lou Hardin, Assistant Director Mike Shald, Cornelius Ray, Pastor Abigail Eltzroth, Jean Hess, Maureen Hess, Carol Langer, Jim Rucker, Joen Elliott, Lisa Johnson, Jordan Huether, Jim and June Dudeck, and Roxanne Gatewood

Minutes from the October meeting were passed with no corrections. There were no bills presented.

Pastor Abigail of the Methodist Church and Joen Elliott of Trea$ure$ Flea Market were welcomed. Ms. Elliott explained to members what her new business will be and is looking forward to the first event in June.

The Proposed Budget for 2013 was presented and discussed. The motion was made by Carol Langer to approve the Budget for 2013, second by Lisa Johnson. The 2013 budget was approved by a majority vote.

Mike Shald gave a presentation concerning the Nebraska Quilt Raffle with all proceeds to be given to the Fire Department. The winner will be announced during the Parade of Lights December 1. Raffle tickets are $1.00 for 1 or 6 for $5.00 and the winning ticket holder must be present at the time of the drawing to win. Tickets will be sold at local retailers and the Chamber will advertise where the public can buy them.

Jonie Elwood was ill so there was no report on the December 1 Parade of Lights, other than the Public will vote on the best float and the members are encouraged to decorate their windows for judging by the public. Trophies will be given for the Floats and Favorite windows.

Also on December 1, Christmas for CARE will have a Santa and Roxie’s Photos will be available to take pictures with or without Santa. Alco will have Santa in their store every weekend. The Methodist Church will be having their Christmas Bazaar 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., soup or sandwiches will be available.

Bea Lou announced that the Chamber will have a Retail Committee in 2013. Four members have volunteered to take on this task. The Committee members will be introduced at the January meeting.

Barb Schaer suggested that all the businesses have a 3 day “Open House”, serving cookies, candy or cider. The motion was made by Carol Langer that a “Christmas Retailer’s Open House” be on December 6, 7, and 8. Second by Lisa Johnson. Motion carried by a majority vote. The Chamber will take care of the advertising. Other Christmas promotions will be taking place at the same time. Carol Langer made the motion that the Chamber will continue the Chamber Buck drawings for Christmas and businesses are encouraged to have a “Store” drawing for a gift from their business. Second by Lisa Johnson. Motion carried. There are several businesses that have already committed to giving something from their store. The Chamber will be taking care of the advertising for the Chamber Buck drawing and the individual business drawings. Mike Shald presented some ideas to the Member Appreciation Party committee and the members. Carol Langer and Lisa Johnson head up the committee and gleaned some very good ideas from the members present and Mike. The committee will report on progress at the December meeting.

Bea Lou announced that beginning in 2013 every paid member will receive a “Member in Good Standing” card along with the placard to display in their business. Bea Lou also encouraged the membership to use the new Chamber Web Site as a tool. The “Events Calendar” and the “Blog”, especially. Let Bea Lou know about upcoming sales, open houses, and events of all kinds and they will be posted on the Events Calendar. Members can get on the Blog and tell about sales and happenings in their businesses, even employee of the month or year.

Meeting adjourned at 7:00 p.m.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, December 4, at 5:30 in the Multi-purpose room of the City Auditorium.