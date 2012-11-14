Sheridan County schools put on outstanding Veteran's Day programs

Both Hay Springs and Gordon-Rushville schools held terrific Veteran's Day programs on Monday, November 12, showing a tremendous amount of support for our area veterans. Hay Springs' program included the American Legion post #239 color guard, speaker Roxie Sones, a history of Veteran's Day by Michaela Metcalf, music by the elementary students, a great flag folding demonstration by fifth grade students Jake Roberts, Hunter Letcher, Terrance Bauer, Bryce Running Hawk and Angelica Volquardsen, a game of patriotic BINGO and a nice video thanking the Veterans.

Gordon-Rushville's program featured the Gordon American Legion Honor Guard, a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem by the GRHS band, a history of Veteran's Day by Post 34 Commander Darius Maltbie, Voice of Democracy speeches by Sara Marlatt, Erin Kruger and Krystal Nelson, and guest speakers John Ravenscroft and Gary Parrot.

