Parade of Lights set to dazzle Dec. 1

The 2012 Gordon Parade of Lights will be Saturday, December 1, this year, and it is shaping up to be the best one yet. The parade will begin at 6 p.m., but don’t wait until the last minute, because you’ll want to have plenty of time to take in all the wonderful storefront decorations before you vote on your favorite. The Chamber of Commerce will be handing out ballots before the parade starts, as well as offering last chances to buy raffle tickets for the Nebraska Huskers quilt. The winner of the quilt will be drawn at the start of the parade, and the winner must be present to win. All the proceeds from the quilt will be donated to the fire department.

If you would like to register a float for the parade, please contact Joni Elwood at 308-282-0464 by November 28.

Following the Parade, the Gordon Kiwanis Club will have a steak fry at the Gordon American Legion.