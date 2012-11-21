Restless Heart booked for 2013 Fair and Rodeo

The Sheridan County Fair Board is pleased to announce the entertainment for this year’s Fair is the band Restless Heart. They will be performing in Gordon’s rodeo arena on Saturday, July 27th, 2013.

With over 27 years of musical history to their credit, the 5 original members of Restless Heart continue to thrill audiences nightly with their award-winning talent, showmanship and flawless harmonies on hits including “I’ll Still Be Loving You”, “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)”, “Bluest Eyes in Texas”, and “Dancy’s Dream,” to name a few.

Restless Heart signed a recording contract with RCA Records in 1984 and, with the release of their first album in 1985, the vocal style of Restless Heart became instantly identifiable – an intertwining five-part harmony with intensity and conviction. Led by Larry Stewart, with Dave Innis on keyboards, Greg Jennings on lead guitar, Paul Gregg on bass and drummer, John Dittrich, they brought a new, contemporary sound to Nashville—a sound with a touch of pop and country-rock— the sound which so strongly influences popular country acts of today, including Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts and Little Big Town.

Gold became the standard for the group with the release of their self- titled album. Three more gold albums followed between 1986 and 1991. With an additional six albums released through the years, Restless Heart has put 26 hits on the country charts with six climbing to #1 and nine others in the Top Ten. Cross-over success, rare in the music world, was also theirs with six songs making the adult contemporary charts. “When She Cries”, named BMI Song of the Year in 1993, was followed by another top ten crossover single, “Tell Me What You Dream”.

Early career Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations culminated in Restless Heart being named ACM’s Vocal Group of the Year.

Never content to rest on their laurels, Restless Heart is constantly exploring new musical avenues, recently adding Christmas and symphony shows to their repertoire. Impacting 4 decades of musical history and driven by the musical force which brought them together so long ago, Restless Heart continues to thrill old and new fans by doing what they do best-- appreciating their audiences and having a good time making great music!

www.restlessheartband.com

and www.myspace.com/restlessheartband