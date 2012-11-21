GRHS National Honor Society inducts six

By Sherry Retzlaff

Six students from Gordon-Rushville High School were inducted into the National Honor Society in an evening ceremony on November 13th at the Gordon-Rushville High School cafeteria in Gordon. Current officers and members of the Gordon-Rushville High School chapter conducted the ceremony. Members also served the reception immediately following the ceremony

Inductees were selected by the chapter’s faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, leadership, service and character. To retain his or her membership, each student must continue to meet National Honor Society standards and document community service each year.

Those inducted were Michael Barth, Jacqueline Bruns, Sara Ginkens, Tessa Hardin, Allyson Moss, and Claire Wroblewski.

NHS officers are President – Brittany Hoagland, Vice President – Emilee Elwood, Secretary – Cali Mulcahy, and Treasurer – Shelby Andersen. Shay Kernick and Erin Kruger serve as Student Council Representatives. Remaining members are Sara Marlatt, Megan Neeley, Audra Sasse, Krystal Nelson, and Emma August.

The ceremony began with Brittany Hoagland welcoming those in attendance. Emilee Elwood gave the opening and introduced Principal, Lori Liggett who gave a brief background of the National Honor Society including the history of the Gordon High School and Rushville High School chapters as well as the Gordon-Rushville High School chapter. During the Candle Lighting Service, Shelby Andersen gave an introduction and lit a white candle. Emma August spoke on scholarship and the importance of academics as she lit one of the colored candles. Shay Kernick spoke on leadership and explained how leadership qualities would help in a successful future. Krystal Nelson spoke about the significance of community service and finally Cali Mulcahy lit the last candle as she spoke of character.

The Induction Ceremony followed where Audra Sasse announced each new member who came forward to sign their name in the National Honor Society book. Brittany Hoagland presided at the book signing and Megan Neely, Shay Kernick and Sara Marlatt awarded membership pins, cards, patches and certificates.

Erin Kruger led the inductees and members in the National Honor Society pledge and Sara Marlatt ended the ceremony with the closing.

The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. Chapters exist in three-fourths of the nation’s high schools, and since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership. National Honor Society members are expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community throughout their high school career. These students can be very proud of this accomplishment.