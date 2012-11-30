Angel Tree up again

The Angel Tree for Adopt-A-Family is set up at Alco again this year. If you would like to adopt a child, please pick up a tag from the tree and shop for the child. Then bring your wrapped gifts with the tags attached to the Resource Center at 106 N Main Street. The Center will be open from 2-5 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, December 12, 13, and 14 for gift drop off. Adopt-A-Family gifts are due by Friday, December 14. If you have any questions or need to make arrangements to drop off your gifts at another time call 282-0876 or see Myra at the Gordon Vision Center.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the food baskets for the 46 adopted families may leave cash donations at Bank of the West in Gordon.

Call 282-1184 or 282-1713 if you have any questions about the Adopt-A-Family Program.