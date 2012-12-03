County Commissioners 12-3-12

Submitted by James Krotz - December 3, 2012

Present were Commissioners Jack Andersen, Dan Kling and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.

The Board appointed Marjean Terrell to the County Planning Board. Ms Terrell will fill the vacancy created when Tom Shall moved to Box Butte County.

County Extension Educator Cindy Tusler made a presentation to the Board on the benefits of the new varieties of buffalo turf grass as an option for renewing the courthouse lawn. These new varieties require less water and mowing than bluegrass or fescues and stay greener in the very high temperatures of mid-summer. The trade off is that buffalo grass greens up later in the spring and turns brown earlier in the fall. The commissioners agreed that the County could provide an example of good water stewardship by replanting the courthouse lawn to buffalo grass and gave their approval to the project.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester informed the Commissioners that the State had approved the replacement of the fire damaged Hunter bridge on 430th Trail with a culvert.

Assistant County Attorney Liz Gregory presented a request for the subdivision of a rural property parcel of less than 10 acres for Daniel Thome of rural Gordon. The Commissioners granted approval of the request.

The Commissioners approved the closing of all courthouse offices all day on Christmas Eve, Monday Dec. 24 and all day on New Year’s Eve, Monday Dec. 31.

